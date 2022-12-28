2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:33 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car that was stolen from a Lakewood RTA station was used in connection to catalytic converter thefts in Brooklyn, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect who took it.

The suspect stole the white 1994 Ford F-150 from the parking lot of the Lakewood Heights Boulevard RTA station on Dec. 14, according to police.

Police said the car was located in the 3100 block of Hamilton Avenue in Cleveland the next day.

The car was used in connection with the theft of catalytic converters in Brooklyn, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Car stolen from RTA station used in catalytic converter thefts, Cleveland Police say(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

If you recognize this grand theft motor vehicle suspect or have any other information on these crimes, call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2022-363327 with your tips.

