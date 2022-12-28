Cleveland family struggles after falling victim to stolen Kia challenge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland couple is struggling after their Kia was stolen and destroyed in a crash during a police chase in Newburgh Heights.

“It’s surreal. You see this stuff all the time. You see it on the news. You see car chases, car accidents and you think that’s insane and you can’t imagine what it’s like,” said Ray Hine.

“Until it happens to you,” said his wife, Carol Hine.

A pair of teenage brothers were arrested by police last week after leading officers on a short chase before crashing the Hine’s stolen Kia.

“We loved that Kia Sportage. It was awesome, it was reliable,” said Mrs. Hine.

The vehicle was stolen on December 15th from right outside their home on Marvin Avenue in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood.

The Hines told 19 News they’ve taken a big financial hit. Mr. Hines said he’s had to cut some hours at his factory job because buses don’t run near his workplace late enough to accommodate his schedule.

He also used the car to drive Uber and Lyft to supplement his income.

The couple lives with and provides for their five teenage children.

“The worst sinking feeling in the world,” Mr. Hines added.

The suspects, ages 15 and 16, are from Cleveland but were spotted on Fleet Avenue in the bordering suburb around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.

An officer wrote in her report that she tried pulling them over because their license plate wasn’t visible.

Instead, the teens drove away, crossing the center line, nearly hitting another police cruiser head-on before crashing into the sign at Washington Reservation Metropark, according to police reports and bodycam footage.

The video obtained by 19 News shows the vehicle on its roof with smoke coming from the engine area.

The footage clearly shows the two boys escaping from the vehicle and running away as officers followed.

Eventually, one of the teens, later identified as the driver, was tased while the other surrendered.

According to the police report, their mother told officers that Children and Family Services technically had custody of them, but that they were recently allowed to move in with her.

She also told officers that at the time of the arrest, one of the boys was required to wear a GPS monitor, “but he cut it off or it fell off.”

The teenagers could be heard telling officers they got the stolen car from someone else.

They’ve not been charged with theft, but are facing two felony charges; receiving stolen property and fleeing from police.

Their cases are pending in the juvenile justice system.

