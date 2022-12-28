Death of Princeton University student from Euclid ruled a suicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The death of a Princeton University student from Euclid earlier this year was ruled a suicide by officials in Mercer County, New Jersey.

The Mercer County prosecutor’s office made the announcement Wednesday.

The body of Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was found on Oct. 20 behind the tennis courts at the school. She was last seen around 3:00 a.m. on Oct. 14 at her dorm.

Update on the Death of Princeton University Student Misrach Ewunetie pic.twitter.com/1A24PU0PjS — Mercer Co Prosecutor (@MercerCoPros) December 28, 2022

According to the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner, Ewunetie’s cause of death was “bupropion, escitalopram and hydroxyzine toxicity.”

Ewunetie was a 2020 graduate of Cleveland’s Villa Angela - St. Joseph High School.

She was the class valedictorian and earned a full scholarship to Princeton.

