2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Duo of porch pirates wanted in 2 Cleveland thefts, police say

Duo of porch pirates wanted in 2 Cleveland thefts, police say
Duo of porch pirates wanted in 2 Cleveland thefts, police say(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a duo of porch pirate suspects is wanted in two cases of stealing packages, and detectives need help identifying them.

Surveillance cameras captured the two men taking the packages from the front porch of the victim’s home near the area of West 110th Street and Clifton Boulevard at approximately 1:18 p.m. on Dec. 5, police said.

They took off in what may be a gray 2016-2019 Ford Explorer, according to police.

Police said the duo is connected to the theft of more packages from Nov. 29.

Take a close look at the photos of the suspects and the SUV shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations Committee:

Duo of porch pirates wanted in 2 Cleveland thefts, police say
Duo of porch pirates wanted in 2 Cleveland thefts, police say(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

If you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this theft, call Det. Krug at 216-623-2517 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference reports #2022-363308 and #2022-348175 with your tips.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Driver crashes into Willoughby police cruiser, nearly hits officer
Driver crashes into Willoughby police cruiser, nearly hits officer
17-year-old boy shot in Garfield Heights
Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
Cleveland man identified as 4th person killed in 50-vehicle crash on Turnpike
Teenage brothers arrested by Newburgh Heights police after crashing stolen Kia
Teenage brothers arrested by Newburgh Heights police after crashing stolen Kia