CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a duo of porch pirate suspects is wanted in two cases of stealing packages, and detectives need help identifying them.

Surveillance cameras captured the two men taking the packages from the front porch of the victim’s home near the area of West 110th Street and Clifton Boulevard at approximately 1:18 p.m. on Dec. 5, police said.

They took off in what may be a gray 2016-2019 Ford Explorer, according to police.

Police said the duo is connected to the theft of more packages from Nov. 29.

Take a close look at the photos of the suspects and the SUV shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations Committee:

Duo of porch pirates wanted in 2 Cleveland thefts, police say (Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

If you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this theft, call Det. Krug at 216-623-2517 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference reports #2022-363308 and #2022-348175 with your tips.

