ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Perkins Township officials are asking for help in locating the people who vandalized a local park.

According to officials, the damage happened around 2 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Strickfaden Park.

Strickfaden Park vandalism ((Source: Perkins Township))

Many of the holiday displays were damaged.

If you have any information please call Ofc. Marsinick at 419-627-0824 ext. 6069.

