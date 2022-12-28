2 Strong 4 Bullies
Grand jury indicts suspect accused of killing 14-year-old Elyria boy

Jose Antonio Campos (Source: Elyria police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Grand Jury indicted an 18-year-old male for his role in the September murder of a 14-year-old Elyria boy.

Jose Campos was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation and tampering with evidence.

Elyria police said Campos and a 16-year-old boy are responsible for the shooting death of Shane Edwards.

Edwards was killed while sleeping inside his Elyria home on 3rd Street around 5 a.m. on Sept. 12.

Campos and the second teenager were arrested by Elyria police on Oct. 14.

Shayne Edwards
Shayne Edwards(Source: Courtesy to WOIO)

Edwards was a student at Elyria City Schools. School officials released this statement on the day of the murder:

“With a heavy heart we learned this morning about the tragic death of one of our own students. We send our love and support to the victim’s family and friends as they process this heartbreaking news. Counselors are on hand in our schools to assist students and staff today and this week as needed. The circumstances of this tragedy are being investigated by the Elyria Police Department. We have no further information at this time.”

Campos is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 11, 2023.

