Man who tried to steal Cadillac arrived in stolen car later involved in hit-skip, Cleveland Police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said a suspect who arrived in a stolen car to try to steal a different car is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him.

The man was in the stolen car that drove to the area of West 130th Street and Lorain Avenue area, on Dec. 10, according to police.

Police said the man got out and tried to steal a 2019 Cadillac Escalade.

While he did not get away with the Escalade, the stolen car he arrived in was later involved in a hit-skip, said police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

If you recognize this grand theft motor vehicle suspect or have any other information on these crimes, call Det. Krug at 216-623-2517 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2022-358877 with your tips.

