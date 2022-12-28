2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Rain and warmer temperatures to ring in the new year

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Old Man Winter will give us a brief reprieve over the next seven days.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting temperatures above freezing for the next week. (Even at night!)

Tonight will feature our warmest low temperatures since way back on December 15th.

By early Thursday morning, we’ll hit 37 degrees in the Cleveland metro area.

Expect considerable clearing overnight.

It will be blustery though.

Winds will be from the south at 15 to 20 mph.

The warming trend continues through Saturday with highs around 50 degrees each day, starting tomorrow.

As is often the case this time of the year, our warm up will be accompanied by rain.

Periods of rain are in the forecast Friday and Saturday.

Despite the snow pack and warmer temperatures, the flooding threat is low.

At this time, we do not anticipate any significant rise of local creeks and streams.

The warmer temperatures will, however, prompt quite a bit of melting, so be mindful of water on sidewalks and local roadways.

The late-week rain will depart just in time for New Year’s Day.

Our next rainmaker will arrive next Tuesday and Wednesday.

As it nears, temperatures will remain significantly above normal.

High temperatures will be around 50 degrees Monday, and then by Tuesday, we may very well hit 60 degrees!

Colder, more seasonable, temperatures will return by next weekend.

