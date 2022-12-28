Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles: Georgia is ‘developed like an NFL offense’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Undefeated Georgia is favored by 7 points in Saturday night’s Peach Bowl and Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles knows why.

“Well, it’s a huge challenge, one our guys have worked for all year,” Knowles said Wednesday in Atlanta. “It’s a complete offense. It’s developed like an NFL offense, and they have a bunch of tools at their disposal. So we need to be sound across the board and really play hard with great effort. It is still football, and that makes a big difference. The effort of the players really makes a big difference.”

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. Saturday.

The winner will advance to the national championship January 9 in Los Angeles against the winner of Michigan-TCU.

