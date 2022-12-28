2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles: Georgia is ‘developed like an NFL offense’

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Undefeated Georgia is favored by 7 points in Saturday night’s Peach Bowl and Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles knows why.

“Well, it’s a huge challenge, one our guys have worked for all year,” Knowles said Wednesday in Atlanta. “It’s a complete offense. It’s developed like an NFL offense, and they have a bunch of tools at their disposal. So we need to be sound across the board and really play hard with great effort. It is still football, and that makes a big difference. The effort of the players really makes a big difference.”

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. Saturday.

The winner will advance to the national championship January 9 in Los Angeles against the winner of Michigan-TCU.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

New York Jets running back Ty Johnson (25) attempts to block Cleveland Browns defensive end...
Browns’ Clowney returns to practice
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) rushes for a 20-yard touchdown as Washington...
Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb vows to play final 2 games
Hyundai Pigskin Poll
Hyundai Pigskin Poll
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) reacting to making a two-point conversion...
Commanders change QB before Sunday’s crucial Browns game