Sentencing for Ravenna mom convicted of killing 2 daughters, family friend in drunk driving crash

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Ravenna mother convicted of a December 2020 deadly drunk driving accident will be sentenced Wednesday afternoon in Portage County Common Pleas Court.

Julianne Shead was speeding when she hit a tree killing her oldest daughter, Marlana Mullin, 22, her youngest daughter, Christine Shead, 12, and her son’s girlfriend, Evey Montecalvo, 13.

Shead was driving the children to visit their dad’s gravesite when the accident happened in the 8100 block of Peck Road in Shalersville Township.

In July, Shead pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, four counts of aggravated vehicular assault, OVI, reckless operation, and driving under suspension.

Ravenna mom pleads guilty to deadly drunk driving accident

A 19 News investigation revealed that the mother of six has been arrested four times for driving under the influence.

The third time was in September of 2020, and as a result, her license was suspended, but that didn’t stop her -- because she got the fourth the day of the tragic crash, just two months later.

