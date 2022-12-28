2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Sentencing for Ravenna mom convicted of killing 2 daughters, family friend in drunk driving crash

Julianne Shead (Source: Portage County Sheriff)
Julianne Shead (Source: Portage County Sheriff)(Portage County)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Ravenna mother convicted of a December 2020 deadly drunk driving accident will be sentenced Wednesday afternoon in Portage County Common Pleas Court.

Julianne Shead was speeding when she hit a tree killing her oldest daughter, Marlana Mullin, 22, her youngest daughter, Christine Shead, 12, and her son’s girlfriend, Evey Montecalvo, 13.

Shead was driving the children to visit their dad’s gravesite when the accident happened in the 8100 block of Peck Road in Shalersville Township.

In July, Shead pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, four counts of aggravated vehicular assault, OVI, reckless operation, and driving under suspension.

Ravenna mom pleads guilty to deadly drunk driving accident
Ravenna mom pleads guilty to deadly drunk driving accident

A 19 News investigation revealed that the mother of six has been arrested four times for driving under the influence.

The third time was in September of 2020, and as a result, her license was suspended, but that didn’t stop her -- because she got the fourth the day of the tragic crash, just two months later.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

76-year-old man dies in Hudson house fire
Forest Hills assisted living
72-year-old assisted living resident found dead outside Cleveland Heights facility
Jose Antonio Campos (Source: Elyria police)
Grand jury indicts suspect accused of killing 14-year-old Elyria boy
Zino Kirby (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Trial underway for former Cleveland Municipal Court worker charged with attempted rape, kidnapping