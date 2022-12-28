2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Trial underway for former Cleveland Municipal Court worker charged with attempted rape, kidnapping

Zino Kirby resigned as a Cleveland Municipal Court employee after he was charged with rape for...
Zino Kirby (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)(WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The bench trial for a former Cleveland Municipal Court worker indicted on two counts of attempted rape, kidnapping and abduction resumed Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Zino Kirby’s trial began on Dec. 22 in front of Judge William McGinty.

Kirby is accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside the Justice Center in July of 2021.

The victim is a social services employee.

She told police Kirby assaulted her inside his office while she was there to pick up materials related to her job.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Some Winton Manor residents spent Christmas Eve waiting to be put up in a hotel after their...
Cleveland residents of low-income apartment devastated after Christmas Eve flood
Man who tried to steal Cadillac arrived in stolen car later involved in hit-skip, Cleveland...
Man who tried to steal Cadillac arrived in stolen car later involved in hit-skip, Cleveland Police say
Teenage brothers arrested by Newburgh Heights police after crashing stolen Kia
Cleveland family struggles after falling victim to stolen Kia challenge
Car stolen from RTA station used in catalytic converter thefts, Cleveland Police say
Car stolen from RTA station used in catalytic converter thefts, Cleveland Police say