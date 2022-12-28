Trial underway for former Cleveland Municipal Court worker charged with attempted rape, kidnapping

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The bench trial for a former Cleveland Municipal Court worker indicted on two counts of attempted rape, kidnapping and abduction resumed Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Zino Kirby’s trial began on Dec. 22 in front of Judge William McGinty.

Kirby is accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside the Justice Center in July of 2021.

The victim is a social services employee.

She told police Kirby assaulted her inside his office while she was there to pick up materials related to her job.