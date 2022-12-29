40-year-old Cleveland man reported missing and endangered

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Dec. 28 to help find missing and endangered 40-year-old Robert Bloom.

He was described by police as 5′10″ tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a brown leather coat, a black hat, blue jeans, and black and yellow sweatpants.

If you see Bloom or know where he may be, call Cleveland Police First District Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police Non-Emergency line at 216-621-1234.

Robert Bloom (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

