86-year-old man carjacked at Akron gas station

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 86-year-old man was carjacked while getting gas, according to Akron police.

Police said around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, the man was getting gas in the 800 block of West Exchange Street when he was approached by an unknown man.

The suspect, described as wearing a dark coat, dark pants and red shoes, pushed the victim, reaching into his pockets and taking the keys to his car.

He then got into the victim’s car with three other teen boys and drove westbound on Delia Avenue, according to police.

Akron police reported finding the car unoccupied near Barbara and Sylvan Avenue.

The victim was not injured during the robbery, police said

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS, or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

