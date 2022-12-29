2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron medic dragged while trying to help man passed out behind wheel

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron medic was dragged after attempting to assist a person passed out behind the wheel, according to police.

According to police, on Dec. 21 the suspect passed out behind the wheel of his 2011 dark blue/black Mercedes E350 4matic at an intersection.

When the medic arrived and attempted to put the car in park, police said the suspect drove off with the medic still in the door, dragging the medic.

Akron Fire union said this about the incident: “If you know something, say something. Thankfully our paramedic is okay. However, those involved need to be accountable.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron Police Detectives at 330-375-2490, or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

