Body found in Lake Erie, officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police officials confirmed a body was found Thursday afternoon in Lake Erie.

Officials confirmed to 19 News the body was found at around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 in the 8700 block of Lakeshore Boulevard.

Cleveland Fire Department officials and Cleveland Metroparks officials were called to the scene to lead the body recovery efforts, officials confirmed.

