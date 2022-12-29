2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Body found in Lake Erie, officials say

Cleveland police officials confirmed a body was found Thursday afternoon in Lake Erie.
Cleveland police officials confirmed a body was found Thursday afternoon in Lake Erie.(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police officials confirmed a body was found Thursday afternoon in Lake Erie.

Officials confirmed to 19 News the body was found at around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 in the 8700 block of Lakeshore Boulevard.

Cleveland Fire Department officials and Cleveland Metroparks officials were called to the scene to lead the body recovery efforts, officials confirmed.

19 News crews are currently heading to the scene.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins (Source: Columbus police)
AMBER Alert: 2nd 5-month-old boy found safe in Indianapolis after being kidnapped in Columbus

Latest News

Joe Woods
Joe Woods
Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson
COVID
Ryan Day
Ryan Day