Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods takes blame for poor run defense

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns have had injuries and inconsistent defensive line play this season but defensive coordinator Joe Woods took the blame Thursday for the team’s poor run defense.

“I put it all on coaching. Coaching first,” Woods said. “We have to get the guys to go out and execute whatever I am calling.”

The Browns are allowing an average of 134 yards per game on the ground, which ranks 25th in the league.

