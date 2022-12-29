2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland kidnapping: woman takes car with child inside, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman accused of kidnapping a child while taking a car in Cleveland is on the loose, police confirm, and detectives need help identifying her.

Cleveland Police said the kidnapping happened around 6:20 p.m. on Dec. 8.

The woman jumped into a car that had a young child in the back seat in the area of West 47th Street and Storer Avenue, according to police.

Police said the woman then dropped the child off a street over from where the car was stolen.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the woman shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

The woman was described by police as possibly having a tattoo of a rose on her right hand and an unknown neck tattoo.

Call Det. Schuler at 216-623-5210 if you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this kidnapping.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

