Crews repair Detroit-Shoreway streetlights after Cleveland man calls 19 Troubleshooter for help

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland neighborhood is no longer in the dark after calling 19 News Troubleshooter.

“All the lights are on, and we can actually see now, I mean it was pitch black,” said resident Luis Corrado.

At the start of December, Corrado contacted 19 News concerned for his safety.

He was desperate to get the streetlights fixed at Lorain Avenue and West 83rd Street in the city’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood.

“Standing from here each way half a mile it was completely dark no streetlights on,” said Corrado.

Last time, it was so dark you could barely see in front of you, now he told 19 News it’s a brighter and safer place.

“Drugs, prostitution, gangs, I’m not saying the lights changed it, but the lights are helping people watch over your shoulders,” said Corrado.

He said thanks to 19 News, the streetlights were on and bright just days after our interview.

“It feels good that you can turn to somebody to get it done, because I wasn’t getting anywhere on the phone... I was waiting for weeks and weeks for somebody to call me, and nobody called me,” said Corrado.

Grateful and happy to get answers, but Corrado has one last request.

“Keep the lights on for us and we wouldn’t have to bother you,” said Corrado.

If you have an issue that you need help resolving, call 19 News Troubleshooter tipline at 216-250-1618.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.