‘Deadliest weekend on record’: Fires over holiday weekend in Ohio left 10 dead; how to stay safe

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The state of Ohio is reporting the weekend of Christmas 2022 as the deadliest Christmas weekend on record for fires.

In total, five deadly weekend fires killed ten Ohioans across the state from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27.

According to the Parma Fire Department, working smoke alarms and advanced planning can go a long way in ensuring safety.

Having a plan in place in case of a need to escape should be discussed on a fairly consistent basis as well.

The state listed the following fires as deadly over the holiday weekend:

  • Friday, December 23 DARKE COUNTY – Barn 2352 STAUFFER RD, MONROE TWP, OH 45337 / 1 FATALITY
  • Sunday, December 25 MEDINA COUNTY – Residential 8504 LAFAYETTE RD, HARRISVILLE TWP, OH 44254 / 1 FATALITY
  • Monday, December 26 TUSCARAWAS COUNTY – Residential 429 SPAULDING AVE, NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH 43832 / 6 FATALITIES
  • Monday, December 26 STARK COUNTY – Residential 4855 4TH ST NW, PERRY TWP, OH 44708 / 1 FATALITY
  • Tuesday, December 27 COLUMBIANA COUNTY – Residential 74 N PEARL ST, COLUMBIANA, OH 44408 / 1 FATALITY

