Deshaun Watson: ‘I came to Cleveland to win the Super Bowl’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Insisting “my main focus is winning,” Deshaun Watson said Thursday that individual accomplishments don’t mean much to him.

“The stats and stuff like that, I have done that before,” Watson said. “I have had opportunities before. I have led the league in passing before. I have scored a lot of touchdowns. Did Pro Bowls and all of that stuff. Like I said, my ultimate goal is trying to get that ring, and I am going to do whatever I can to be able to try to have the opportunity.”

Watson and the Browns face the Washington Commanders Sunday at 1 p.m.

Washington (7-7-1) is still alive for an NFC playoff spot but the Browns (6-9) have been eliminated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.