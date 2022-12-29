2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

‘I’m not gonna be there’: Woman misses mother’s funeral due to canceled Southwest flight

Susan Johnson’s Southwest flight from Portland, Oregon to Tulsa, Oklahoma for her mother’s funeral was canceled Wednesday. (Source: KPTV)
By Drew Marine and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – A woman stuck in Oregon due to a canceled flight will be missing her own mother’s funeral.

It’s been days since an ice storm hit the Pacific Northwest, but travelers are still dealing with major headaches and heartbreaks, including Susan Johnson.

Johnson’s Southwest flight from Portland to Tulsa, Oklahoma for her mother’s funeral was canceled Wednesday.

Johnson’s flight was one of the many flights canceled across the country. More than 2,300 Southwest flights nationwide were canceled for Thursday alone.

Johnson said her mother was her best friend. Her mother’s health took a turn just weeks ago when she was diagnosed with liver cancer the day after Thanksgiving.

Johnson said her mother was originally given six months to live; however, she died on Dec. 21.

“On the 21st, they told me I had 24 hours. That was at 8:30 in the morning. She passed at 8:42 that night so I didn’t get the full 24 hours to get there,” Johnson said.

Johnson quickly booked her flight to Oklahoma to be there for her mom’s funeral Thursday morning, but to make matters worse, her Southwest flight was canceled before she even made it to the airport.

“The service is tomorrow at 11 and I’m not going to be there,” Johnson said through tears. “I’m hurt, I’m mad because whatever’s going on with them, it’s wrong, you know. Whether it’s weather conditions, whatever condition is going on. It’s not fair, not only to me, but other passengers going through this.”

Southwest offered her a refund which could take two weeks or more to get to her. While she’s going to try and get to Tulsa soon, she’s still devastated she won’t be able to say a formal goodbye to her mother.

“It’s just still not the same. You know? Not being able to say bye to her physically and giving her a kiss on her forehead. But I know she’s at peace, I know that much,” she said.

Southwest’s Chief Commercial Officer put out a video statement on their website Wednesday apologizing and said they’d do everything they can to make it up to their customers. That includes offering full refunds or travel reimbursements if someone had to make other travel arrangements.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins (Source: Columbus police)
AMBER Alert: 2nd 5-month-old boy found safe in Indianapolis after being kidnapped in Columbus

Latest News

Perla Gomez, a Virginia Beach college student, won a $1 million lottery prize.
College student wins $1 million lottery prize thanks to lucky scratch-off at 7-Eleven
FILE - In this March 20, 2015 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé smiles during a media...
Pelé, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game,’ has died
Streetlights on W 83rd st and Lorain Ave fixed after of month of pitch black streets.
Crews repair Detroit-Shoreway streetlights after Cleveland man calls 19 Troubleshooter for help
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2022
2 ships reportedly stuck in ice while traveling on Lake Erie (video)
2 ships stuck in ice while traveling on Lake Erie (video)