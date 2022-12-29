2 Strong 4 Bullies
LeBron James: Continued losing ‘not in my DNA’ (video)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) plays against the Phoenix Suns during a preseason...
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) plays against the Phoenix Suns during a preseason NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The losing is getting to LeBron James, who wondered about his future after Wednesday night’s loss to Miami.

The Lakers have lost five of six and stand 14-21 overall.

James, however, is still playing well, averaging 27 points, eight rebounds and six assists per game.

He has three seasons left on his contract at salaries of $44 million, $46 million and $50 million.

The third season is a player option.

