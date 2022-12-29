LeBron James: Continued losing ‘not in my DNA’ (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The losing is getting to LeBron James, who wondered about his future after Wednesday night’s loss to Miami.

“I don’t wanna finish my career playing at this level from a team aspect. I want to be able to compete for championships bc I know what I can still bring to the table for any ball club with the right pieces”



- LeBron James



- LeBron James

The Lakers have lost five of six and stand 14-21 overall.

James, however, is still playing well, averaging 27 points, eight rebounds and six assists per game.

He has three seasons left on his contract at salaries of $44 million, $46 million and $50 million.

The third season is a player option.

