LeBron James: Continued losing ‘not in my DNA’ (video)
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The losing is getting to LeBron James, who wondered about his future after Wednesday night’s loss to Miami.
The Lakers have lost five of six and stand 14-21 overall.
James, however, is still playing well, averaging 27 points, eight rebounds and six assists per game.
He has three seasons left on his contract at salaries of $44 million, $46 million and $50 million.
The third season is a player option.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.