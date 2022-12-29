2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mom calls 911 to say she stabbed her 3-year-old to death, police say

Jellisa Baxter, 24, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.
Jellisa Baxter, 24, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.(Miami-Dade County Jail)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – A Florida mother is facing charges after police said she called 911 to report that she had stabbed her 3-year-old daughter to death.

According to a report from the North Miami Beach Police Department, 24-year-old Jellisa Baxter was arrested Tuesday morning.

Police said they received a call from Baxter, who said she stabbed her young daughter in their apartment. Baxter told police she initially tried to strangle the child, but when that didn’t work, she stabbed her multiple times, the police report said.

First responders pronounced the child dead when they arrived at the apartment. They described her as having multiple deep stab wounds to her chest, neck and face. The knife was found lying next to her body on the floor.

Baxter remained on the scene when police arrived, and she was taken into custody without incident.

Baxter is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse, jail records show. She is being held without bond at the Miami-Dade County Jail.

