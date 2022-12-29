Northeast Ohio Weather: Warm pattern; rain likely tomorrow and Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warmer than normal pattern is forecast in our area the next several days. Mostly cloudy and blustery today. High temperatures around 50 degrees. South wind at 10-20 mph. A slow moving front approaches tomorrow. We will start to include a few light showers late tonight. Light rain likely tomorrow, especially in the morning. It’ll be very warm tonight for the season. Temperatures will remain well in the 40s to around 50 degrees. Afternoon temperatures tomorrow in the 50 to 55 degree range. More rain on the way Friday night and Saturday. The high on Saturday in the 50 to 55 degree range yet again. Looks like New Year’s Eve plans will feature rain with the best risk of it coming in the evening. Total rainfall from this system forecast to be a half to one inch.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.