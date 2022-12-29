2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

ODOT crews head to snow-covered Buffalo to help dig out after deadly storm

By Katie Tercek
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews are heading to the rescue in Buffalo, N.Y.

Twenty-eight workers left Thursday to help remove piles of snow still around days after the deadly blizzard.

The storm left feet on feet of snow covering the area.

There was so much to clean up— Buffalo officials had to ask for help from neighboring states like Ohio.

ODOT worker Tim Campbell will be driving a dump truck to haul away the snow.

“It’s what we do. To me it’s no different,” he said. “We’re just going to go do it there.”

He’s one of the many drivers selflessly giving up their New Years to help out the city of Buffalo.

“We haven’t probably ever done this before. At least not in the 10 years I’ve been here,” Campbell said. “It could interesting to say the least. Could be fun, could be scary. I guess we’ll see when we get out there.”

These are same crews who just helped clear the roads in Northeast Ohio, but they aren’t taking a break from their work.

“Any help that we can give them,” Campbell said. “We know help is always needed and wanted from whoever is willing to volunteer.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins (Source: Columbus police)
AMBER Alert: 2nd 5-month-old boy found safe in Indianapolis after being kidnapped in Columbus

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast generic
Northeast Ohio Weather: Warm pattern; rain likely tomorrow and Saturday
19 First Alert Forecast - Dec. 28, 2022
19 First Alert Forecast - Dec. 28, 2022
19 First Alert Forecast - Dec. 28, 2022
19 First Alert Forecast - Dec. 28, 2022
Warmer temperatures and rain for the weekend
Northeast Ohio weather: Rain and warmer temperatures to ring in the new year