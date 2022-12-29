ODOT crews head to snow-covered Buffalo to help dig out after deadly storm

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews are heading to the rescue in Buffalo, N.Y.

Twenty-eight workers left Thursday to help remove piles of snow still around days after the deadly blizzard.

The storm left feet on feet of snow covering the area.

There was so much to clean up— Buffalo officials had to ask for help from neighboring states like Ohio.

ODOT worker Tim Campbell will be driving a dump truck to haul away the snow.

“It’s what we do. To me it’s no different,” he said. “We’re just going to go do it there.”

He’s one of the many drivers selflessly giving up their New Years to help out the city of Buffalo.

“We haven’t probably ever done this before. At least not in the 10 years I’ve been here,” Campbell said. “It could interesting to say the least. Could be fun, could be scary. I guess we’ll see when we get out there.”

These are same crews who just helped clear the roads in Northeast Ohio, but they aren’t taking a break from their work.

“Any help that we can give them,” Campbell said. “We know help is always needed and wanted from whoever is willing to volunteer.”

