Ohio State coach Ryan Day hoping for ‘most violent game we’ve played all season’ in Peach Bowl

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State may be a 7-point underdog to #1 Georgia but head coach Ryan Day wasn’t talking like one at Thursday’s Peach Bowl media day.

“All the focus is just playing the fastest and most violent game we’ve played all season here Saturday night at 8:00,” Day said. “And I think all the work that we’ve put in the last month is going to show. Our guys are going to play with confidence because we’ve had a really good month of prep.”

The winner of Saturday’s matchup in Atlanta faces the winner of Michigan-TCU January 9 in the national championship game at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles.

