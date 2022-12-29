2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sports betting vendors set for Ohio’s legal gambling launch on Jan. 1

By Jim Nelson
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Sports betting becomes legal in Ohio on Jan. 1, meaning hundreds of bars, restaurants, and even grocery stores can soon launch their self-serve kiosks.

Nearly 1,500 vendors have been pre-approved for kiosks as of Dec. 16.

While many businesses are expected to wait until the middle of January or later to launch their kiosks, some will be ready to go on Sunday.

“We’re getting the buzz from the customers. We have the average customer who wants to come in and try it. They probably don’t know much about the entertainment part of it,” said Angel Agosto, the owner of Rookies Sports Bar and Grille in Parma. “The more excited they get, our team is getting more excited.”

Agosto told 19 News one of his kiosks should be ready to use sometime Sunday afternoon.

For customers familiar with playing Ohio State Lottery games on kiosks, sports betting kiosks will look familiar.

In fact, some of them will include both options.

“The only difference is you’ll have a split screen. Half will be for lottery, the other for sports betting,” Agosto said.

Bets can also be made at one of the news sportsbooks that are launching Jan. 1, including BetJACK, a new facility at JACK Casino downtown.

Professional sports stadiums and arenas will also have gambling lounges, although the NFL prohibits such facilities from operating while NFL games are being played at that stadium.

In other words, the planned lounge at FirstEnergy Stadium could not be open during a Browns home game, but could be open for an away game or when the Browns aren’t playing.

The most accessible way to bet on sports will be through the multiple mobile apps on smartphones.

For a list of all retail locations approved for sports betting kiosks, click here.

For resources related to gambling addiction, click here.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

