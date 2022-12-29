Updated numbers show decline in COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New numbers released from the state of ohio show a slight decline over the last week in covid 19 cases, hospitalizations and icu admissions. this decrease comes at a crucial time as cases traditionally have risen over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

However, the latest data from the state calculates the last week, so it likely doesn’t show an accurate representation of the holiday surge.

