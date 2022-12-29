2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Updated numbers show decline in COVID-19 cases

Medical Moment: COVID-19 vaccine nasal spray in development
Medical Moment: COVID-19 vaccine nasal spray in development(WNDU)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New numbers released from the state of ohio show a slight decline over the last week in covid 19 cases, hospitalizations and icu admissions. this decrease comes at a crucial time as cases traditionally have risen over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

What does the latest COVID-19 data say about case numbers?

What does the latest COVID-19 data say about case numbers? https://bit.ly/3Qg6bPr

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Thursday, December 29, 2022

However, the latest data from the state calculates the last week, so it likely doesn’t show an accurate representation of the holiday surge.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins (Source: Columbus police)
AMBER Alert: 2nd 5-month-old boy found safe in Indianapolis after being kidnapped in Columbus

Latest News

UH Doctors warn of rising Flu cases across Northeast Ohio, heading into the Christmas holiday,
‘3 viruses at once’: Ohio doctors battle RSV, Covid-19, flu ahead of Christmas
Ozempic, an antidiabetic medication used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and long-term...
Social media stories contributing to Ozempic shortage nationally, locally
Cleveland Mayor Bibb joins mayors across the U.S. to discuss climate change
Northeast Ohio family battles ‘triple threat’ of flu, strep, RSV
Northeast Ohio family battles ‘triple threat’ of flu, strep, RSV