AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The search is on for the suspect accused of dragging a paramedic with his car after passing out behind the wheel, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help finding him.

The suspect fell asleep behind the wheel of his 2011 dark blue or black Mercedes E350 4matic sedan on Dec. 21, according to APD.

APD said when the medic arrived and tried to place the car in park, the suspect drove off with the medic still in the door, dragging the medic.

The Akron fire union confirmed the paramedic did not suffer serious injuries.

“If you know something, say something. Thankfully our paramedic is okay. However, those involved need to be accountable,” Akron Firefighters Association Local 330 stated.

Take a close look at this photo of the suspect’s car shared by Akron Police:

Akron paramedic dragged by car after driver passes out behind the wheel, police say (Akron Police)

If you know where this suspect’s car may be or have any other information on this crime, call Akron Police Det. J. Smith at 330-375-2490; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Reference report #22-151776 with your tips.

Callers can stay anonymous.

