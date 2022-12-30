Akron Police review policy after officer removes ‘Justice for Jayland’ sign from utility pole

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are reviewing what is legal, what is policy, and what the community expects from the department after video surfaced of an officer removing a “Justice for Jayland” sign from a utility pole.

APD announced on Dec. 30 that Chief Mylett became aware in recent weeks of a social media video showing an Akron Police officer holding what was reported to be a “Justice for Jayland” sign while a second officer was with him.

APD said the person narrating the video described officers removing the sign from a utility pole.

Chief Mylett immediately called for a review of the incident after watching the video, according to APD.

While conducting the review, APD stated numerous internal and external conversations were had about what is legal, what is a policy, and what the community ultimately expects.

APD said supervisors worked diligently to unearth the facts and conducted a thorough review that found an officer did remove the sign from the pole as reported, according to APD.

The Akron Police Department shared the following statement on the review:

“Ultimately, the involved officers violated no policy, procedure, or law. However, we recognize the impact this incident has had on our community, and it prompted numerous productive discussions within the police department about the expectations for our officers as they interact with the community we serve.

We are steadfast in our commitment to building stronger relationships with our community, and we each have a vital role to play in this endeavor. For months, efforts to create a more open dialogue have been ongoing. We remain committed to working with the community and other stakeholders to achieve this and many other objectives.

The members of the Akron Police Department will continue to work tirelessly with the citizens of Akron to achieve the common goal of a safer city for everyone. As we move forward, solidifying these partnerships is critical as we strive to enhance public safety and earn the community’s trust.”

