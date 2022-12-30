2 Strong 4 Bullies
Barge stuck in ice while traveling on Lake Erie (video, gallery)

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Cameras were rolling in Lorain Thursday afternoon after a barge was caught stuck in ice while traveling on Lake Erie.

The barge was seen stuck in the Port of Lorain at around 4 p.m. on Dec. 29.

U.S. Coast Guard officials confirmed to 19 News the barge’s crew is still stuck in the area after receiving an initial call at 4:30 p.m.

The barge will try to free itself again on Dec. 30, U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Omar Faba told 19 News.

Officials have not clarified how many people are on board of if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

