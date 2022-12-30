2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Batman Brooks’ big day with the Cleveland Monsters

Monsters team up with A Special Wish for their NP4Kids When I Grow Up Program
Monsters Hockey
Monsters Hockey(WOIO)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Thursday, the Cleveland Monsters teamed up with A Special Wish for their NP4Kids When I Grow Up Program presented by Nurenburg Pairs Law Firm. In doing so, the team gave Brooks Taseff a night to remember as none other than Batman himself.

Earlier this year, Brooks was diagnosed with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia, the most common type of leukemia found in children, which accounts for about 30 percent of all pediatric cancers. Brooks and his older brother Elliott joined Monsters’ Captain Dillon Simpson before the game on Thursday to solve the mystery of a missing Monsters Batman jersey, which the team feared had fallen into the wrong hands.

Brooks also had the honor of dropping the Puck on Batman night against the Checkers

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins (Source: Columbus police)
AMBER Alert: 2nd 5-month-old boy found safe in Indianapolis after being kidnapped in Columbus

Latest News

Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods stands on the sidelines during the second half...
Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods takes blame for poor run defense
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Deshaun Watson: ‘I came to Cleveland to win the Super Bowl’
FILE - Ohio State head coach Ryan Day walks before an NCAA college football game against Notre...
Ohio State coach Ryan Day hoping for ‘most violent game we’ve played all season’ in Peach Bowl
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) plays against the Phoenix Suns during a preseason...
LeBron James: Continued losing ‘not in my DNA’ (video)