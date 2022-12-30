Batman Brooks’ big day with the Cleveland Monsters

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Thursday, the Cleveland Monsters teamed up with A Special Wish for their NP4Kids When I Grow Up Program presented by Nurenburg Pairs Law Firm. In doing so, the team gave Brooks Taseff a night to remember as none other than Batman himself.

Earlier this year, Brooks was diagnosed with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia, the most common type of leukemia found in children, which accounts for about 30 percent of all pediatric cancers. Brooks and his older brother Elliott joined Monsters’ Captain Dillon Simpson before the game on Thursday to solve the mystery of a missing Monsters Batman jersey, which the team feared had fallen into the wrong hands.

Brooks also had the honor of dropping the Puck on Batman night against the Checkers

