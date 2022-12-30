2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns star Myles Garrett on benching: ‘Can’t put myself in that situation’

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Myles Garrett was benched for the opening series last week against New Orleans and addressed the situation Friday.

“That was Coach’s decision based off of what happened during the week, and I respect his decision,” Garrett said. “I was sick, and I didn’t communicate well enough.”

Garrett and the Browns are at Washington Sunday to face the 7-7-1 Commanders.

Cleveland is eliminated from playoff contention and Garrett admiited “we have underachieved but we are not going to walk around with our heads held down.”

Get your Sunday started with Tailgate 19 at 11 a.m. on 19 News, then flip over to CW 43 after the game for a live 5th Quarter with Tony Zarrella, Josh Cribbs and Reggie Langhorne.

