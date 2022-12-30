Browns star Myles Garrett on benching: ‘Can’t put myself in that situation’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Myles Garrett was benched for the opening series last week against New Orleans and addressed the situation Friday.

“That was Coach’s decision based off of what happened during the week, and I respect his decision,” Garrett said. “I was sick, and I didn’t communicate well enough.”

Garrett and the Browns are at Washington Sunday to face the 7-7-1 Commanders.

Cleveland is eliminated from playoff contention and Garrett admiited “we have underachieved but we are not going to walk around with our heads held down.”

