Canton man killed in fatal crash in Tuscarawas County

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Canton man was killed in a fatal car crash late Thursday night.

The deadly crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on the southbound side of I-77 near the Bolivar exit.

Troopers say a 2009 Honda Pilot SUV driven by a 38-year-old Canton man was disabled and pulled over to the side of the road on Interstate 77 southbound.

Troopers say that a 2009 Lincoln MKZ was driving southbound on Interstate 77 when it traveled off the right side of the road and struck the Honda Pilot in the rear.

Troopers say that the 38-year-old driver of the Honda died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Lincoln a 53-year-old Canton man was taken to Mercy Hospital.

Troopers say drug impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

