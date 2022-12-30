2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Canton man killed in fatal crash in Tuscarawas County

Ohio State Highway Patrol informs people to be mindful on the road for St. Patrick’s Day
Ohio State Highway Patrol informs people to be mindful on the road for St. Patrick’s Day(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Canton man was killed in a fatal car crash late Thursday night.

The deadly crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on the southbound side of I-77 near the Bolivar exit.

Troopers say a 2009 Honda Pilot SUV driven by a 38-year-old Canton man was disabled and pulled over to the side of the road on Interstate 77 southbound.

Troopers say that a 2009 Lincoln MKZ was driving southbound on Interstate 77 when it traveled off the right side of the road and struck the Honda Pilot in the rear.

Troopers say that the 38-year-old driver of the Honda died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Lincoln a 53-year-old Canton man was taken to Mercy Hospital.

Troopers say drug impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins (Source: Columbus police)
AMBER Alert: 2nd 5-month-old boy found safe in Indianapolis after being kidnapped in Columbus

Latest News

(Source: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo extends Wild Winter Lights through Jan. 7
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb discusses snow removal during his 1-on-1 interview with 19 News
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb discusses snow removal during his 1-on-1 interview with 19 News
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb discusses his plans for 2023 during his 1-on-1 interview with 19 News
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb discusses his plan for 2023 during his 1-on-1 interview with 19 News
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb discusses how to crack down on crime during his 1-on-1 interview...
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb discusses how to crack down on crime during his 1-on-1 interview with 19 News