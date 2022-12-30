CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of jumping out of one car and stealing another on the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help finding him and the suspect vehicle.

Police said the man jumped out of an older black and red SUV and stole a 2007 Toyota Matrix with an Ohio plate HSZ 6157.

The theft happened in the 2200 block of Broadview Road on Dec. 23, according to police.

The suspect vehicle was described by police as having a black right passenger door and right quarter panel, black driver’s side, and red top and rear passenger side.

Take a close look at these surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Car theft suspect on the loose from Cleveland’s West Side, police say (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

If you recognize the suspect, the suspect vehicle, or have any other information on this crime, call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.

