Cleveland 19-month-old girl dies from influenza, officials confirm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-month-old girl died as a result of the pediatric influenza, according to Cleveland Department of Health officials.

This is the first influenza-associated child death of the 2022-23 season in Cleveland, according to a department press release. It’s also the second death in Cuyahoga County following a 13-year-old boy’s death in November.

The girl was in the hospital when she died, officials confirmed.

“The news of any death in our community is devastating; however, we recognize the poignancy of the loss of a child, especially from flu,” CDPH Assistant Director Brian Kimball said in a comment. “We urge everyone six months and older to get vaccinated against the flu now, if you have yet to do so this season.”

Officials listed several precautions that can be taken to avoid catching any illnesses:

Stay home when you are sick

Avoid close contact with those who are sick

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing

Wash your hands often with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth after touching objects

Practice good habits like disinfecting surfaces, getting plenty of sleep and managing stress

