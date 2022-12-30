2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland 19-month-old girl dies from influenza, officials confirm

Pinal County health officials confirmed on Thursday a child died from the flu, making it the...
Pinal County health officials confirmed on Thursday a child died from the flu, making it the first pediatric flu death this season.(MGN)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-month-old girl died as a result of the pediatric influenza, according to Cleveland Department of Health officials.

This is the first influenza-associated child death of the 2022-23 season in Cleveland, according to a department press release. It’s also the second death in Cuyahoga County following a 13-year-old boy’s death in November.

The girl was in the hospital when she died, officials confirmed.

“The news of any death in our community is devastating; however, we recognize the poignancy of the loss of a child, especially from flu,” CDPH Assistant Director Brian Kimball said in a comment. “We urge everyone six months and older to get vaccinated against the flu now, if you have yet to do so this season.”

Officials listed several precautions that can be taken to avoid catching any illnesses:

  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Avoid close contact with those who are sick
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth after touching objects
  • Practice good habits like disinfecting surfaces, getting plenty of sleep and managing stress

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins (Source: Columbus police)
AMBER Alert: 2nd 5-month-old boy found safe in Indianapolis after being kidnapped in Columbus

Latest News

The latest data from the state calculates the last week, so it likely doesn’t show an accurate...
Updated numbers show decline in COVID-19 cases
Monsters Hockey
A Special Wish comes true for boy battling leukemia at Cleveland Monsters game
Medical Moment: COVID-19 vaccine nasal spray in development
Updated numbers show decline in COVID-19 cases
UH Doctors warn of rising Flu cases across Northeast Ohio, heading into the Christmas holiday,
‘3 viruses at once’: Ohio doctors battle RSV, Covid-19, flu ahead of Christmas