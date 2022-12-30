2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport increases parking rates for 2023

The airport announced its new payment structures for parking, which go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.(Syeda Abbas)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you plan on taking a trip out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport sometime starting next year, prepare to pay more to keep your car parked there.

The airport announced its new payment structures for parking, which go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

The following changes have been made to the lots, according to the airport’s news release:

  • Smart Garage: $22 (originally $20)
  • Red Lot: $20 (originally $19)
  • Blue Lot: $20 (originally $19)
  • Orange Lot: $17 (originally $16)
  • Brown Lot: $14 (originally $13)

The airport said those who are parked prior to the start of the new year will pay the 2022 rates.

