Cleveland man accused of murdering girlfriend, burying body indicted in Cuyahoga County

Investigators say 43-year-old Anthony Kennedy shot 23-year-old Adrianna Taylor and buried her under cement
Anthony Kennedy (Source: Cleveland police)
By Alec Sapolin and Misty Stiver
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 43-year-old man accused of murdering his 23-year-old girlfriend and burying her body in Pennsylvania was indicted in Cuyahoga County on Wednesday.

Anthony Kennedy, from Cleveland, is also being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail, according to county officials.

According to the court dockets, Kennedy will be facing 13 felony counts:

  • Two counts of aggravated murder
  • Two counts of murder
  • Two counts of felonious assault
  • One count of aggravated robbery
  • Two counts of robbery
  • One count of grand theft
  • One count of theft; aggravated theft
  • One count of tampering with evidence
  • One count of offenses against a human corpse

Kennedy surrendered himself to Pennsylvania officials on Nov. 30.

Adrianna Taylor, 23, was officially listed as missing by Cleveland police on Nov. 13.

Cleveland police search for missing woman last heard from in early October
Adrianna K. Taylor
Adrianna K. Taylor(WOIO)

Taylor’s body was found in the backyard of a home in the 800 block of Hill Avenue in Wilkinsburg, PA on Nov. 24, officials said.

19 News has learned Taylor’s body was found inside of a tote bag, which was placed inside a bigger construction bag.

The bags were found under wet and dry concrete.

Police in Wilkinsburg were tipped off to the crime by a neighbor, who has a Ring doorbell camera that recorded “suspicious activity in front of the home,” officials said.

Cleveland man on the run after allegedly murdering live-in girlfriend, burying body in Pennsylvania

Investigators also confirmed Taylor died from a gunshot wound to the head and the arrest warrant suggests the murder took place in Cleveland.

Cleveland police said Kennedy and Taylor were living together in the 3200 block of West 98th Street before she disappeared.

19 Investigates uncovered documents that show Kennedy has a violent criminal history.

Kennedy will be arraigned on Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

