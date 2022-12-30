Cleveland Metroparks Zoo extends Wild Winter Lights through Jan. 7

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is extending Wild Winter Lights through Jan. 7 to make your holiday season merry and bright for five more nights.

Zoo officials said there are over 1.5 million lights across holiday-themed areas; including, Candyland, Enchanted Forest, Starry Skies, Future for Wildlife Trial, and Santa’s Workshop.

“This year’s event promises to deliver festive fun for all ages along our holiday trail including a three-story-tall enchanted castle,” said Kelly Manderfield, Cleveland Metroparks Chief Marketing Officer. “We are grateful for the support from our community partners to continue the tradition of celebrating the holiday season at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.”

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo said nearly 100,000 people have already experienced this event in its fourth year.

The award-winning holiday lights show was recently named Top 5 Best Zoo Lights by USA Today.

The drive-through event will be offered from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 3-5.

It costs $57 per car for members and $66 per car for non-members.

Wild Winter Lights runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on The walk-through nights will run from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 6-7.

Tickets cost $19 for members and $22 for non-members.

A four-pack is $57 for members and $66 for non-members.

Children under two are free.

Click here to purchase your tickets.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.