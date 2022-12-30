Cleveland police issue New Year’s Eve warning: ‘celebratory gunfire is illegal and dangerous’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have issued their annual reminder urging residents not to participate in celebratory gunfire during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

A spokesperson for Cleveland police said the practice is “illegal and dangerous,” stressing that the consequences “can be significant and serious.”

The full warning from Cleveland police is below:

As New Year’s Eve approaches, the Cleveland Division of Police reminds the public that celebratory gunfire is illegal and dangerous. The consequences and risks of celebratory gunfire can be significant and serious.

In any area, but especially in a densely populated urban area like Cleveland, the consequences of celebrating New Year’s Eve or any other occasion with a gun can be devastating. The intention may be a celebratory shot toward the sky, but that bullet comes down, and the consequences of that moment can be disastrous for a neighbor or someone far away, causing injury or death.

Safety forces will be on duty throughout the neighborhoods of the City of Cleveland on New Year’s Eve. Report suspicious or illegal activity to law enforcement. Call 9-1-1 in an emergency or 216-621-1234 for non-emergencies. Anonymous information can be reported via Crimestoppers by calling 216-25-CRIME.