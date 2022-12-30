2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland police issue New Year’s Eve warning: ‘celebratory gunfire is illegal and dangerous’

Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT
By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have issued their annual reminder urging residents not to participate in celebratory gunfire during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

A spokesperson for Cleveland police said the practice is “illegal and dangerous,” stressing that the consequences “can be significant and serious.”

The full warning from Cleveland police is below:

As New Year’s Eve approaches, the Cleveland Division of Police reminds the public that celebratory gunfire is illegal and dangerous. The consequences and risks of celebratory gunfire can be significant and serious.

In any area, but especially in a densely populated urban area like Cleveland, the consequences of celebrating New Year’s Eve or any other occasion with a gun can be devastating. The intention may be a celebratory shot toward the sky, but that bullet comes down, and the consequences of that moment can be disastrous for a neighbor or someone far away, causing injury or death.

Safety forces will be on duty throughout the neighborhoods of the City of Cleveland on New Year’s Eve. Report suspicious or illegal activity to law enforcement. Call 9-1-1 in an emergency or 216-621-1234 for non-emergencies. Anonymous information can be reported via Crimestoppers by calling 216-25-CRIME.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp bet on Ohio State-Georgia playoff game (video)
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp bet on Ohio State-Georgia playoff game
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp bet on Ohio State-Georgia playoff game
Anthony Kennedy (Source: Cleveland police)
Cleveland man accused of murdering girlfriend, burying body indicted in Cuyahoga County
Myles Garrett on benching
Myles Garrett on benching