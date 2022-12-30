Crawford County is on the lookout for an escaped inmate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Jacob D. Davidson escaped from the Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital located at 2200 W. Board St. around 8 p.m. Thursday night.

Davidson is 5-foot 11-inches, weighs 160 pounds, with blue eyes, and was last known to have brown unkempt hair with a full beard.

On Nov. 10 the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting incident in which one person was injured.

The sheriff’s office says the car description was broadcasted to local law enforcement shortly after receiving the shooting complaints.

The Bucyrus Police Department says officers located the vehicle matching the shooter’s description and stopped it.

Police say gunshots between Davidson and an officer were exchanged. He was taken into custody without injury to himself or the officer.

Davidson was charged with:

Felonious assault

Discharging a firearm near prohibited premises.

Disrupting public services

Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

On Dec. 20. Davidson was transferred from Crawford County Jail to Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital in Columbus.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating how Davidson escaped.

It is unknown if Davidson has any weapons, however, he should be considered armed and Dangerous.

If you see Davidson or have any information about his whereabouts contact your local law enforcement or 911.

