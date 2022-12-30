2 Strong 4 Bullies
Doctors battle measles outbreak in central Ohio; at least 80 cases reported

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - A measles outbreak is being reported in Columbus with 82 cases already confirmed.

Of the 82 confirmed cases, all are children 17 and younger and 74 were unvaccinated.

There have been 32 hospitalized with zero deaths, according to data from the Columbus Public Health Department.

The CDC says Measles symptoms which include a high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes, appear within a week or two after contact with the virus.

A rash can also appear three to five days after its onset.

According to Columbus Public Health officials, measles cases were found at the following locations:

  • Dollar Tree at 5990 Westerville Rd. - 6:20-8:50 p.m. on Dec. 1
  • Polaris Mall’s Macy’s & JCPenney stores at 1500 Polaris Pkwy - 6:30-10:30 p.m. on Nov. 25.
  • Jesus Power Assembly of God at 5215 Cleveland Ave. - 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Nov. 20
  • Meijer at 6175 Sawmill Rd. - 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Nov. 19

Officials are urging anyone who was at one of these places, and is unvaccinated, to watch for symptoms.

Symptoms can develop up to 21 days after exposure.

According to Columbus health officials, the MMR vaccine is critical in preventing the spread of measles, as 90% of unvaccinated people exposed to the virus will become infected.

