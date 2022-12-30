FBI: Can you identify this Cleveland bank robbery suspect?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI Violent Crime Task Force (FBI VCTF) and Citizens Bank are asking the public to help identify a bank robbery suspect.

According to the FBI VCTF, on Friday around 11:08 a.m., a man robbed the Citizen Bank in the 5700 block of Broadway Avenue.

The suspect entered the bank and approached the victim teller with a demand note, police said.

Police reported the man then fleeing the bank on foot through the rear doors with an undisclosed amount of money.

He is described as approximately 6 foot 2 inches tall, thin and in his 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI VCTF at 1-877-FBI-OHIO or CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.