Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility begins use of new safety tools

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Youth Services (ODYS) announced Friday Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility has implemented the use of oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray by certified facility supervisors.

In a release from ODYS, they reported training staff throughout most of this month in preparation for this new tool.

OC spray, as well as body worn cameras, will also be implemented at their Cuyahoga Hills and Circleville facilities in the near future, according to ODYS.

This announcement comes roughly two months after a ‘contained barricade’ incident took place at the Massillon facility leaving 12 inmates arrested, and a separate incident that left a staff member hospitalized.

ODYS said several weeks of policy planning and development around use of force have taken place, with input from a committee of ODYS medical, behavioral, operational and legal staff.

After monitoring and evaluating the impact and effectiveness of this tool, the release said they will then consider extending it to other staff.

Amy Ast, director of ODYS, said that this tool is only to be used in response to imminent physical harm to prevent injuries to youth or staff, prevent escapes, enforce security rules to prevent a serious disruption or threat to security and to prevent the destruction of state property.

She said that the spray will only be used after non-physical alternatives have been exhausted, and will never be used as a form of punishment.

All incidents involving the use of OC spray will be reviewed by agency administrators, the release said, and all youth involved in OC spray incidents will receive immediate medical assessment, treatment and monitoring to minimize side effects, as well as follow-up engagement by behavioral staff.

“Our highest commitment is to the safety and well-being of our youth and our staff so that together we can provide every youth an opportunity to achieve their full potential,” Ast said. “I am convinced these new tools will help us do that.”

