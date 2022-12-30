2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mentor-on-the-Lake Police offers steering wheel locks to residents with Hyundais
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor-on-the-Lake Police is issuing free steering wheel locks to city residents with Hyundais due to the rise in Hyundai thefts across Northeast Ohio.

Here are the requirements the MOTL police department listed to obtain a steering wheel lock while supplies last:

  • Proof of residence in the city of Mentor-on-the-Lake
  • Provide a driver’s license
  • Proof of registration
  • Owning a 2009-2021 Hyundai that uses a key to start the ignition

Those with Hyundai models with a key FOB do not qualify for this offer.

MOTLPD shared the following statement it obtained from Hyundai on the rise in thefts:

“We remain concerned about the increase in thefts of certain Hyundai vehicles that have been targeted in a coordinated social media campaign. Currently, Hyundai provides steering wheel locks, as available, to law enforcement agencies in impacted areas. In addition, Hyundai will provide two other options for owners of these earlier model year vehicles targeted by thieves.

*Hyundai has released a glass break sensor security kit that targets the method of entry used by thieves to break into these vehicles. These kits are available for purchase and installation at Hyundai dealerships and Compustar authorized installers across the country. The MSRP for the kit is $170, and the estimated cost for installation may vary by location.

*Hyundai is also developing a software update to further secure these targeted vehicles. We anticipate that this software update will become available for certain vehicles in the first half of 2023, with updates for other vehicles following thereafter. Please note that all Hyundai vehicles meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. Some earlier models, without a push-button ignition, do not have engine immobilizers. In November 2021, engine immobilizers became standard on all Hyundai vehicles produced. Customers who have questions can contact the Hyundai Customer Care Center at 800-633-5151.”

MOTLPD said it has also reached out to the KIA Corporation due to the rise in thefts of Kias that use a key to start the ignition.

Steering wheel locks for the Hyundais will be on a first-come, first-served basis until they are gone.

