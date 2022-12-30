Northeast Ohio Weather: Warm pattern persists; rain likely tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some light showers will be in the area mainly this morning. A warm day ahead as temperatures remain in the 55 to 60 degree range. A south wind at 10-20 mph will make for another blustery day. A slow moving front will be passing through tomorrow. Steadier rain will become likely overnight and through the day tomorrow. Some light rain showers linger into Saturday evening before the rain comes to an end. Rain totals look to be around one inch for most areas. High temperatures tomorrow around 50 degrees. New Year’s Day will be dry with a mostly cloudy sky. Afternoon temperatures around 50 degrees. Warmer than normal temperatures forecast in our area through early next week. We could be near 70 degrees Tuesday.

