2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Ohio State’s Ryan Day: Key to beating #1 Georgia is physicality

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In his final press conference before Saturday’s Peach Bowl, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day stressed the importance of physicality.

“That’s the way the game is played,” Day said Friday in Atlanta. “It’s football, and you have to play physical. When you’re playing in the CFP, certainly it’s going to be the most physical game you’ve played all season. The SEC and the Big Ten coming together, like you said, for years, two of the most physical conferences there are out there. So it’s everybody on the field. It’s like you got the perimeter game out there. You’ve got special teams. You have the game in the trenches. You have to win your one-on-one battles. That’s what this game is all about. It’s about running around hitting people. That’s to be expected in a game like this.”

Georgia and Ohio State kick off at 8 p.m. Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The top-ranked Bulldogs are a 7-point favorite.

The winner advances to the national championship game January 9 in Los Angeles against the winner of Michigan and TCU.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins (Source: Columbus police)
AMBER Alert: 2nd 5-month-old boy found safe in Indianapolis after being kidnapped in Columbus

Latest News

At stake, the beautiful B.A.T.S. Chili Cook-Off Holy Grail, the championship ring
Tailgate Society competes in contentious chili cookoff ahead of Cleveland Browns game
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff argues a call during the first half of an NBA...
Cavs drop another on the road to Pacers, 135-126
Monsters Hockey
A Special Wish comes true for boy battling leukemia at Cleveland Monsters game
A Special Wish comes true for boy battling leukemia at Cleveland Monsters game
A Special Wish comes true for boy battling leukemia at Cleveland Monsters game