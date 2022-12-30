Ohio State’s Ryan Day: Key to beating #1 Georgia is physicality

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In his final press conference before Saturday’s Peach Bowl, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day stressed the importance of physicality.

“That’s the way the game is played,” Day said Friday in Atlanta. “It’s football, and you have to play physical. When you’re playing in the CFP, certainly it’s going to be the most physical game you’ve played all season. The SEC and the Big Ten coming together, like you said, for years, two of the most physical conferences there are out there. So it’s everybody on the field. It’s like you got the perimeter game out there. You’ve got special teams. You have the game in the trenches. You have to win your one-on-one battles. That’s what this game is all about. It’s about running around hitting people. That’s to be expected in a game like this.”

Georgia and Ohio State kick off at 8 p.m. Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The top-ranked Bulldogs are a 7-point favorite.

The winner advances to the national championship game January 9 in Los Angeles against the winner of Michigan and TCU.

