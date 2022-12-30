Record high temperatures set in Cleveland, Akron today
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This time last week, bitterly cold Arctic air was moving into our area.
Our low temperature last Friday was five degrees below zero.
Today, we tied and/or broke record highs!
The temperature at Cleveland-Hopkins Airport reached 63 degrees this afternoon.
This ties the old record of 63 degrees set in 1875 and 1971.
The temperature at Akron-Canton Airport hit 65 degrees this afternoon.
This breaks the old record of 62 degrees set in 1972.
Youngstown-Warren Airport also broke a record high temperature today, hitting 63 degrees.
This breaks the old record of 61 degrees set in 1990.
