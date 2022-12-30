Record high temperatures set in Cleveland, Akron today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This time last week, bitterly cold Arctic air was moving into our area.

Our low temperature last Friday was five degrees below zero.

Today, we tied and/or broke record highs!

The temperature at Cleveland-Hopkins Airport reached 63 degrees this afternoon.

This ties the old record of 63 degrees set in 1875 and 1971.

The temperature at Akron-Canton Airport hit 65 degrees this afternoon.

This breaks the old record of 62 degrees set in 1972.

Youngstown-Warren Airport also broke a record high temperature today, hitting 63 degrees.

This breaks the old record of 61 degrees set in 1990.

