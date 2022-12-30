Trio steal Kia from Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trio of suspects is wanted for stealing a Kia from the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.
The three men stole a silver Kia Sorrento from a parking lot in the 2900 block of Lorain Avenue at 6:40 a.m. on Dec. 22, according to police.
The Kia was later recovered at 9:15 p.m. that same day in the area of West 86th Street and Maxim Avenue, according to police.
Take a close look at these surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:
If you know where this suspect’s car may be or have any other information on this crime, call Akron Police Det. J. Smith at 330-375-2490; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).
You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).
Reference report #22-151776 with your tips.
Callers can stay anonymous.
If you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this crime, call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.
[ Hey Cleveland and Northeast Ohio, is your brand of car making you a target for thieves? ]
[ East Cleveland police giving out wheel-locks to slow down Hyundai, Kia car thieves ]
[ Westlake police offer free steering wheel locks for Kia, Hyundai owners ]
[ Fairview Park police: Anti-theft devices available for residents who drive Kia, Hyundai vehicles ]
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.