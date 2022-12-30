CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trio of suspects is wanted for stealing a Kia from the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

The three men stole a silver Kia Sorrento from a parking lot in the 2900 block of Lorain Avenue at 6:40 a.m. on Dec. 22, according to police.

The Kia was later recovered at 9:15 p.m. that same day in the area of West 86th Street and Maxim Avenue, according to police.

Take a close look at these surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Trio steal Kia from Cleveland’s West Side, police say (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

If you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this crime, call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.

