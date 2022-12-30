Trio steal Kia from Cleveland’s West Side, police say

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trio of suspects is wanted for stealing a Kia from the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

The three men stole a silver Kia Sorrento from a parking lot in the 2900 block of Lorain Avenue at 6:40 a.m. on Dec. 22, according to police.

The Kia was later recovered at 9:15 p.m. that same day in the area of West 86th Street and Maxim Avenue, according to police.

Take a close look at these surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

If you know where this suspect's car may be or have any other information on this crime, call the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Reference report #22-151776 with your tips.

Callers can stay anonymous.

If you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this crime, call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.

