3 cats rescued after being put in box, thrown in river in Tuscarawas County, sheriff says
PORT WASHINGTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheriffs Deputies in Tuscarawas County rescued three cats on Friday after they were put in a box and thrown into the Tuscarawas River, according to Sheriff Orvis L. Campbell.
The cats were thrown into the river in Port Washington, officials said. Officials received a call from a woman at 2:09 p.m. on Dec. 30, who said she found the cats.
Deputies stayed with the cats until fire officials and the Humane Society arrived on the scene, according to a department Facebook post.
Officials confirmed all cats are safe and are with the Humane Society.
Anyone with information on a potential suspect has been asked to contact the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office at 330-339-2000.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
