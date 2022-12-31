3 cats rescued after being put in box, thrown in river in Tuscarawas County, sheriff says

PORT WASHINGTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheriffs Deputies in Tuscarawas County rescued three cats on Friday after they were put in a box and thrown into the Tuscarawas River, according to Sheriff Orvis L. Campbell.

The cats were thrown into the river in Port Washington, officials said. Officials received a call from a woman at 2:09 p.m. on Dec. 30, who said she found the cats.

Deputies stayed with the cats until fire officials and the Humane Society arrived on the scene, according to a department Facebook post.

We need your help. Some miserable Coward(s) threw a diaper box full of young cats off a bridge into the river at Port... Posted by Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office on Friday, December 30, 2022

Officials confirmed all cats are safe and are with the Humane Society.

Anyone with information on a potential suspect has been asked to contact the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office at 330-339-2000.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.